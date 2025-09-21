Security Bank joins FTSE small cap index

Security Bank Corporation has been included in the FTSE Asia Pacific small capital index, one of the region’s most recognized benchmarks used by global institutional investors.

The announcement, made as part of FTSE’s September 2025 quarterly review, reflects Security Bank’s growing stature in the Philippine financial sector and its consistent market performance. The bank joined the index starting 19 September.

“This recognition underscores the trust that investors continue to place in Security Bank,” Sanjiv Vohra, president and CEO of the bank, said. “Our commitment to delivering BetterBanking and creating long-term value for clients, communities, and shareholders is now being validated on a global stage.”

The FTSE Asia Pacific Small Cap Index forms part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), a comprehensive framework covering large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets.

5,800 stocks for benchmark

Within this series, the FTSE Global small cap index represents over 5,800 stocks with a combined market capitalization of about $7 trillion.

Built on clear, rules-based criteria, FTSE GEIS provides investors with a transparent and unbiased view of global equity markets. Constituents are screened for liquidity and investability to ensure the index remains tradable and representative.

The index is calculated using both price and total return methodologies. To stay aligned with evolving market conditions, the index is reviewed and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Security Bank was among a select group of Philippine companies named in the FTSE review. Its addition highlights the Bank’s increasing relevance to international investors, who often use FTSE indices to guide investment decisions.

“As we celebrate our 74th anniversary this year, being part of the FTSE Asia Pacific Small Cap Index reinforces our mission to be the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines,” Vohra added.

“We see this milestone not only as market recognition, but as an inspiration to continue innovating and putting customers at the heart of everything we do.”