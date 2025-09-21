Phl rebounds in gender equality ranking

The Philippines placed 20th in the world ranking for gender equality, based on the Gender Snapshot (GS) 2025 recently released by the United Nations Women and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The GS tracks progress on gender equality across all 17 sustainable development goals (SDG) and the country’s ranking out of 148 countries in the list meant it performed above global average in 2025 compared to last year when it placed 25th. The rebound in ranking is attributed to the country’s overall gender parity (GP) score of 78.1 percent, up slightly from 77.5 percent last year.

GP refers to balanced participation of men and women in decision-making, opportunities, pay and rights.

The 2025 GS shows the Philippines’ economic participation score rising to 79 percent from 77.5 percent last year because of improved wage equality and estimated earned income.

GP in education slipped slightly to 98.8 percent in the comparative period as boy’s net primary enrollment rate exceeded girls’ for the first time. Despite the backslide, education is one of the strongest areas in terms of gender equality, when opportunities in life are not limited or determined by one’s gender.

Meanwhile, GP score is stable in health at 96.7 percent from 96.6 percent last year.

GP in political empowerment is slightly up, 37.7 percent from 37.3 percent. The low percentage, however, suggests the need for improved policies on representation or power so there would be more women in the legislature and cabinet.

Only five years remain to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with targets aimed at making gender equality a reality for all. The GS pushes six action plans to meet the deadline. First is to ensure women and girls can reap the economic benefits of the digital revolution by bridging the digital gender gap and providing equal access to technology. According to the GS, measures like targeted access to mobile and fixed broadband and mobile phones for women, could result in 30 million more women and girls leaving extreme poverty with an additional 42 million women and girls being food secure by 2050.

Second is addressing women’s poverty by investing national budgets in social protection and high-quality public services, including in women’s health, girls’ education and care.

Third is adopting, implementing and funding legislation to end violence against women and girls, and developing comprehensive National Action Plans (NAPs), including support and coordination with community-led organizations to extend the reach of services.

Fourth is accelerating the achievement of women’s full and equal decision-making power in private and public domains, and at all levels of government.

Fifth is driving accountability for the women, peace and security agenda and gender-responsive humanitarian action by adopting fully financed NAPs and funding the local women’s organizations leading responses to crises and conflicts.

And sixth is prioritizing women and girls’ rights, including from rural and indigenous communities, in the transition to environmental and biodiversity sustainability, by centering them in climate action, ensuring they can develop new skills to gain green jobs and guaranteeing their access to productive assets and land rights.