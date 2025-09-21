Lynk & Co 08 earns top marks in Euro NCAP tests

Lynk & Co’s 08 has secured a five-star rating in Euro NCAP’s latest round of crash tests, posting strong scores across protection and driver-assist categories.
The 08 tallied 90 percent for Adult Occupant, 87 percent for Child Occupant, 78 percent for Vulnerable Road Users, and 81percent for Safety Assist. The tested vehicle was a left-hand-drive 08 More, a five-door SUV that falls under the Large Family Car class. The rating applies to all 08 variants. The publication date is September 2025.
In the frontal offset crash, the cabin stayed stable. Euro NCAP’s dummies showed good protection for knees and femurs for both the driver and the front passenger. Data from the impact trolley and barrier analysis also suggest the 08 is a reasonably friendly partner in a head-on crash with another car. In the full-width barrier test, chest protection for the rear passenger was rated marginal because of compression readings.
Even so, the SUV delivered a clean sweep in the side barrier and the tougher side pole test, earning maximum points for protection of all critical body areas. Whiplash protection for both front and rear seats scored well. The car also includes advanced eCall and a system that helps prevent secondary impacts after a crash. Euro NCAP notes the doors and windows can be opened to aid escape if the car is submerged.
Child safety results were strong. In both frontal and side impacts, protection for the six- and ten-year-old dummies was rated good across all critical areas, again netting maximum crash points. The front passenger airbag can be deactivated to allow a rear-facing child seat in that position, and the car clearly shows the airbag status to the driver. A child-presence detection feature was fitted, but it did not meet Euro NCAP’s requirements and received no reward points in this assessment. All approved child restraints could be correctly installed.
For pedestrians and cyclists, the 08 delivered mixed results. Head impact protection was largely good or adequate, with weaker zones around the windscreen pillars and the base of the screen. Pelvis protection was almost entirely poor, which pulled down the overall Vulnerable Road Users score.
On the plus side, the autonomous emergency braking reacted well to pedestrians and cyclists in most forward scenarios, and the car includes a cyclist “dooring” prevention feature that helps avoid opening a door into a rider’s path. The system also showed good responses to motorcyclists.
Safety Assist tech is comprehensive. The 08’s speed assistance uses both camera and map data, and lane support earned good marks for both lane keep assist and emergency lane keeping. Seatbelt reminders cover the front and rear seats. The vehicle’s driver monitoring scored points, and overall AEB performance against other vehicles was rated good, including scenarios such as approaching a stationary or braking car.
Key specs from the tested model include a kerb weight of 1,820 kg and plug-in hybrid power. The report also lists a rescue sheet, multi-collision braking, and submergence checks as available or compliant. Euro NCAP’s summary is clear. The 08 puts up excellent protection in most crash situations, supports the driver with a broad set of assists, and only really stumbles in pelvis protection for people outside the car. Even with that drawback, it lands in five-star territory.