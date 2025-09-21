Lynk & Co 08 earns top marks in Euro NCAP tests

For pedestrians and cyclists, the 08 delivered mixed results. Head impact protection was largely good or adequate, with weaker zones around the windscreen pillars and the base of the screen. Pelvis protection was almost entirely poor, which pulled down the overall Vulnerable Road Users score.

On the plus side, the autonomous emergency braking reacted well to pedestrians and cyclists in most forward scenarios, and the car includes a cyclist “dooring” prevention feature that helps avoid opening a door into a rider’s path. The system also showed good responses to motorcyclists.

Safety Assist tech is comprehensive. The 08’s speed assistance uses both camera and map data, and lane support earned good marks for both lane keep assist and emergency lane keeping. Seatbelt reminders cover the front and rear seats. The vehicle’s driver monitoring scored points, and overall AEB performance against other vehicles was rated good, including scenarios such as approaching a stationary or braking car.

Key specs from the tested model include a kerb weight of 1,820 kg and plug-in hybrid power. The report also lists a rescue sheet, multi-collision braking, and submergence checks as available or compliant. Euro NCAP’s summary is clear. The 08 puts up excellent protection in most crash situations, supports the driver with a broad set of assists, and only really stumbles in pelvis protection for people outside the car. Even with that drawback, it lands in five-star territory.