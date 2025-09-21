Italians get Last 8 passage

Simone Giannelli’s superb playmaking was on full display in defending champion Italy’s clinical dismantling of Argentina, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22, to advance in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship quarterfinal on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The veteran setter tallied 34 excellent sets that helped the Italians rain down 45 attacks in a balanced offensive output to send the erstwhile unbeaten Argentines packing after their Round of 16 meeting.

“We are very happy for this result. We played one match very solid, on the serve, also in the block when the ball was given the opportunity,” Italy head coach Ferdinando De Giorgi said.

“It was a very strong match. We played good but also Argentina. It’s 3-0 but Argentina played really well. We are happy for this. Now, a little bit rest and focus immediately for the next game.”

Italy will face in the next round the survivor between Belgium and Finland, which are disputing the other quarters seat as of press time.

Giannelli effectively fed Italy’s crack trio of wingers in Alessandro Michieletto, Yuri Romanò and Mattia Bottolo to pummel Argentina into submission in a 97-minute of domination.

Michieletto finished with 15 points collected from 12 kills and three kill blocks while showcasing his defensive prowess with eight excellent receptions and three digs.

Romanò had 14 markers while Battolo added 13 points for the Italians, who beat Poland for the crown in the 2022 edition.

Giannelli outplayed tournament-leading setter Luciano De Cecco, who had 26 excellent sets for Argentina.

“I’ve played against him for many years — unfortunately for me. He is an amazing player, one of the best setters of all time. Even now, he’s incredible,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to read him, very difficult to play against him at the net. For sure, it’s an honor for me to compete against him.”

Luciano Vicentin was the lone Argentine in double-figure scoring with 15 points while Joaquin Gallego had nine markers.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria and Portugal will battle in the Round of 16 today at the same venue at 3:30 p.m.

Crowd darling USA and Slovenia will meet at 8 p.m.