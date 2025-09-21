Free books offered to Sunday’s activists

Filipino writers and small presses gave away free books and e-books to protesters during a rally in Luneta on Sunday.

The event, dubbed “Baha sa Luneta,” was held amid ongoing calls for accountability and investigations into alleged corruption in government flood-control projects.

Billy Ibarra of Gadgad Press said his company, a small publisher, decided to distribute books and zines to rally participants.

“Other groups that joined the rally in Luneta have started various initiatives, such as distributing free food, water, or medical assistance,” Ibarra told DAILY TRIBUNE. “In our case, what we can give is literature.”

Ibarra said the giveaway was a way to make books more accessible to people who might not be able to afford them, especially with rising prices of basic necessities.

Packing Sheets, a book-related event organizer based in Cavite, also offered free e-books and digital journals to attendees. Co-founder Keith Ruiz said it was their way of encouraging people to read more.

“That is our strength, and that is what we can provide as a bookish page,” Ruiz said.

Other writers who volunteered to give away free digital copies of their work included Palanca-winning author Norman Wilwayco, novelist and poet Edgar Samar, “Malalambot na Nilalang” author PJ Morante, and the literary movement Bente-Bente Zine.