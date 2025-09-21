Explain, Amenah

Six hundred million pesos in “unprogrammed funds.” Money that’s not supposed to be there, unplanned, probably like Jinggoy’s birth (Erap probably cried), suddenly ends up in Bulacan flood projects.

Budget Amenah? Did she even care about “budgeting” our money? Made sure it wasn’t a ghost project or a double dip?

Barking up the wrong tree? Probably barking at the tree that signs the papers.

Here’s how these unprogrammed funds work: DBM says, “We’ll put a big envelope of cash on the table. Don’t touch it, it’s only for emergencies.”

Yet they touch it! Always. It’s a miracle. They always find an emergency, usually in their own pockets.

Congress looks at the total: “Impeccable. Approved! Sign it, Mr. President.” Bongbong signs. Boom. Money exists. Lump sum.

Nobody says exactly where it goes. Floods, typhoons, who knows? Nobody checks every line. It’s a legal blank check. Beautifully vague. Perfect for confusion.

Then agencies like DPWH rush: “Mom, we want money for this project.” And DBM, the mom, checks the family bank, says, “Sure, kid. We have money. Here you go.”

Anybody in the assembly line sees a chance. Could hide a yacht under it if you’re sneaky.

They whisper, hint, “connect” the project to themselves. Brice said it’s Villanueva. Could be whoever. Nobody can technically say they assigned it because legally, it’s just unprogrammed funds.

Budget Amenah: “Wala po kaming tao na kaya mag-check isa-isa ng mga projects na pino-propose ng DPWH.”

Amenah!? What, you don’t have people? You’ve got thousands in your big offices, air-conditioning, coffee machines, and not one person to suspect P600 million can be shady?

“DBM only sets ceilings, the agencies check.” We’ve seen ceilings, Amenah. You look up in a DepEd classroom, they leak, they crack, made by DPWH. But this ceiling? It rained P600 million and nobody checked the roof. Because what? Amenah said her hand is tied?

Call it “unprogrammed funds.” But let’s not play coy when it’s the same pork, different lipstick.

When emergency funds show up, allegedly funding pet projects, especially localized, politically linked ones like the fake Bulacan flood control, it’s functionally the same as pork: discretionary, opaque, ripe for abuse.

Villanueva says, “An ordinary senator can’t act alone.” True. But an ordinary senator can act at all.

An ordinary senator can’t insert funds? An ordinary senator can’t read a budget either, apparently. Joel is “powerless.” But his signature could still move money. Unless he refused to see anything, like the glaring 2023 unprogrammed funds: P588 billion, from P45 billion in 2022. Thirteen-fold.

Emergencies can’t be predicted. So how did Amenah know Bulacan’s “emergency” was coming? Either she’s clairvoyant or had advance notice. Choose one.

If you’re Joel, a congressman, the President, you’d ask. Ask a question, Joel. That’s your job. It’s glaring. Raise a hand. Blink. A little Bible verse, Jesus is Lord style. Quiboloy. Brother Eddie. Whatever.

Everyone’s pointing at the agencies, Martin, “legal process,” but the architect of the NEP unprogrammed funds, the Budget Secretary, made the call.

That’s why grilling Amenah is fair and more than necessary.

She can invoke laws and her mandate’s limitations all day; but either she failed in oversight or the DBM became a willing cover for questionable spending. Because if DBM can refuse release and doesn’t, it’s consent.

In essence, a budget manager is plain and simple: hold the money, don’t lose it, ensure it’s spent wisely. Otherwise, you’re a failure. Amenah can’t hide. DBM can’t hide.