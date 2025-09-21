Daily Tribune fotog performs CPR on stricken cop

Amid the chaos of Sunday’s violent Mendiola protests, a DAILY TRIBUNE photographer became an unlikely first responder, performing CPR on an unconscious police officer as the clash raged on.

Moments earlier, a video captured the horror: multiple protesters in black hoodies beating up the same officer before he collapsed, motionless.

At least 10 other police personnel from the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) were also reported injured in melees, sustaining cuts and bruises as demonstrators hurled debris, paint, and stones at police lines. A truck was also vandalized with anti-corruption slogans.

DAILY TRIBUNE photographer Toto Lozano recounted the moment: “I was surprised to see a police officer being carried. He was unconscious; he couldn’t breathe.”

Lozano was forced to step in when it became clear that none of the police officers on the scene was able to administer CPR. He continued resuscitation while shouting “medics, medics” and immediately gave way once emergency responders arrived.

PRO3 Regional Director Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr. confirmed that injured personnel were receiving treatment, some still in the hospital.

“Our personnel stood firm to protect the public. We will safeguard lawful assembly but hold accountable those who endanger lives or property,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Moto Patrol Vlog expressed concern for his colleagues’ safety, writing in Filipino: “Please include my comrade in your prayers! May God give you strength to recover. Our fellow police officers are still human beings with families waiting at home. So during rallies or gatherings, hopefully, anger and violence are not immediately directed at them. They are there to maintain order, not to be your enemy.”

“Yes, what happened is painful and chaotic, but remember, every injured officer has children waiting, a spouse praying, and parents worrying if they will return home safely. They are human too, like you, capable of feeling pain and love,” he added.

Sunday’s protests drew thousands of Filipinos to the streets, fueled by reports of incomplete or substandard flood control projects and alleged ghost projects. Protesters demanded accountability and transparency in public spending, chanting slogans like “End corruption now!”

Authorities have not yet released a full account of the officer’s condition at press time.