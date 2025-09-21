Barangay official blocks rallyists from using park

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three anti-corruption advocacy groups were forced to relocate their rally on Sunday after a barangay official barred them from holding the event at Freedom Park in Barangay Pasonanca, despite clearance from city authorities.

The Zamboanga Contra Corruption, Martsa Kontra Korapsyon Collective and Hakbang ng Maisug Zamboanga City had earlier secured a permit from Mayor Khymer Olaso to hold a peaceful assembly at Freedom Park.

The groups initially requested a more central location in the city for the protest, but the mayor recommended Freedom Park to avoid traffic congestion and possible disturbances in the downtown area.

However, on the day of the rally, Pasonanca Barangay Chairman Nelson Lacastesantos reportedly blocked the groups from holding the protest, saying they had not sought permission from his office.

As a result, the organizers shifted their activities to private venues across the city, including Western Mindanao State University in the morning and Claret School in the afternoon. Both gatherings focused on calls to end corruption, particularly in relation to the implementation of flood control and infrastructure projects by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Despite these efforts, the rallies saw relatively small turnouts, which organizers attributed to the abrupt change of venues. Some observers noted the low attendance may also reflect limited local engagement with corruption issues currently dominating headlines in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Mayor Olaso emphasized the importance of “fairness and just leadership” in a separate statement, reiterating his vision for progress grounded in “genuine freedom and democracy.”