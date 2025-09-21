21 Sept. protests serve as warning to gov’t officials — Tulfo

The series of anti-corruption protests on Sunday, 21 September, attended by thousands of Filipinos, serves as a warning to government officials, according to Senator Erwin Tulfo.

On Sunday, various groups marched from Luneta in Manila to the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City to protest corruption and anomalous flood control projects.

"They (the people) are watching and they are tired of corruption," Tulfo said in a radio interview.

"This is the public's message to the government to ‘shape up or we will take control,'" he added.

Thousands attended the protests in Manila and Quezon City to condemn the misuse of public funds through ghost and substandard flood control projects.

Tulfo also urged government officials and contractors to return the people's money.

"It's as if they held up or pickpocketed poor Juan just to buy their luxuries," he said.

"September 21, 2025, should be the last day of corruption in the government."