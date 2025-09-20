TRO won’t stop Bangsamoro campaign, gun ban

The campaign trail in the Bangsamoro region isn’t shutting down just yet.

Despite a Supreme Court-issued temporary restraining order (TRO) that stalled some preparations for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on 13 October, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) clarified on Saturday that both the election period and campaign period remain very much in effect.

In a memorandum released to the media, the poll body stressed that the TRO does not lift key timelines already set for the polls. That means the election period runs from 14 August to 28 October, while the campaign season stretches from 28 August until 11 October — two days before election day.

And with the election period ongoing, so are its strict rules: the gun ban stays in place, and requests for exemptions or authority will continue to be processed.

Internal pause, not a full stop

Comelec explained that the suspension covers only its internal preparations — essentially, the backroom work of the poll body. Security measures on the ground, however, will continue, ensuring readiness in case the TRO is lifted.

Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, who oversees the BPE, recommended that security coordination with the police and military proceed uninterrupted. The en banc agreed.

“This will ensure continued coordination and readiness on the part of our security partners,” Ferolino said.

The clarification came after the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines sought guidance on whether the gun ban and security deployments should push through.

The High Court’s restraining order stems from petitions challenging Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 77, also known as the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Redistricting Act, which reshuffled parliamentary districts and reallocated seven seats originally assigned to Sulu province.