Toledo residents slam P49-M flood project

TOLEDO CITY — Residents took to the streets on Friday to call on national and provincial authorities to investigate a P49-million flood mitigation project along the banks of the Hinulawan-Sapangdaku River, which they say appears unfinished despite being declared completed.

Data from sumbongsapangulo.ph showed that at least 10 flood control projects were built in Toledo City between 1 December 2022 and 15 November 2024, with a combined cost of P468 million.

Four of those projects — worth nearly P224 million, or almost half of the total — went to just one contractor, Cebu-based Venray Construction Corporation.

On Friday, residents even climbed atop the P49-million flood structure, completed on 5 September 2024, to show their frustration over its state.

Deogracias Baritua, president of the Dumlog Fisherfolk Association (DUPA), said their members already struggle with reduced fish catch, rising sea levels, and frequent flooding due to the climate crisis.

“The very infrastructure meant to protect us has instead become a source of corruption, denying communities the relief they desperately need,” Baritua said.

Lauro Segara, vice chair of the Sapangdaku River Community Stakeholders, urged Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro to include river-dependent communities in rehabilitation plans.

“We will also do our part in monitoring future flood control projects to ensure transparency and accountability,” Segara added.