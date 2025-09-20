Rizal cops hunt down 2 fugitives

The Rizal Provincial Police Office (PPO) arrested two of the country’s most wanted fugitives in separate manhunt operations in Taytay, Rizal, and Sta. Mesa, Manila, on Friday.

At around 3 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal, a national-level most wanted person — identified only by the alias Datu, 22, a construction worker and resident of Taguig City — was apprehended by joint operatives of the Taytay Municipal Police Station’s warrant tracker team and the PIT Rizal RIU-4A.

The suspect is facing charges for murder filed before the Antipolo City Regional Trial Court Branch 142. The court-issued warrant of arrest carries no bail recommendation.

Alias Datu is being held at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility, while the warrant of arrest has been submitted to the issuing court for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, at about 11:30 p.m. in Barangay 601, Old Sta. Mesa, Manila, another operation was carried out by warrant personnel of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station, resulting in the arrest of alias Mario, 43, a contractor and resident of the barangay.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the San Mateo Regional Trial Court Branch 174 for qualified rape, with no bail recommended.

Alias Mario is being held at the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station custodial facility for documentation and proper disposition.