Perez strikes world walk double

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Spain’s Maria Perez struck double gold after winning the 20-kilometer race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Saturday.

Perez, who won the 35km race walk last weekend, clocked a season’s best of one hour, 25 minutes and 54 seconds for victory in the shorter event.

It meant the 29-year-old defended both titles after also winning the double in the last worlds in Budapest in 2023.

“I have been in five world championships and this is my fourth medal. I am the happiest woman in the world,” Perez said.

“I did not come here today to make history in women’s sport. I just came to improve myself and not to focus on the time.”

Perez added: “My strategy was to hold on and try to survive. Last time in Japan (at the 2021 Olympics), I left with a bitter sweet taste because I was fourth. I am leaving happy now.”

Mexico’s Alegna Gonzalez was second in 1:26:06 while Japan’s Nanako Fujii set a national record of 1:26:18 for bronze.

China’s world record-holder and reigning Olympic champion Yang Jiayu came in sixth behind Ecuador’s Paula Milena Torres and Peruvian Kimberly Garcia Leon, double world gold winner in Eugene in 2022.

The men’s 20km race walk went the way of Brazil’s Caio Bonfim, silver medallist in the 35km event, in a winning time of 1:18:35.

China’s Zhaozhao Wang claimed silver in 1:18:43, with Spain’s Paul McGrath picking up bronze (1:18:45).