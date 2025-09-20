Over P1.4M bills at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital cleared

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. took a personal step in advancing healthcare access for Filipinos on Saturday as he led a site visit at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital (DJFMH) in Santa Cruz, Manila, and cleared over P1.4 million in medical bills of indigent patients under the government’s Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) policy.

The President visited the hospital to inspect the implementation of the ZBB program and to oversee the turnover of six incubators and six phototherapy light units, vital equipment for neonatal care. During the visit, he also toured key hospital wards, including the pediatric ward, young mother care ward, kangaroo mother care ward, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Mukha namang maayos ‘yung pagpatakbo ng zero billing na programa ng pamahalaan. Patuloy lang naman (It seems that the implementation of the government's zero billing program is going well. Just keep it going),” Marcos said in his remarks.

President Marcos personally witnessed the impact of the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) policy on three mothers and their newborns—Asniyah Monar, mother of twins Khalil and Khalid, with a bill of P774,723.64; Mary Jane Lorenzo, mother of Chrishanna Balbido, with a bill of P507,749.70; and Rubily Flor Llaneta, mother of Zander Llaneta, with a bill of P167,038.47—whose combined hospital expenses totaling P1,449,511.81 were fully covered under the program.

All three beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the program, which has helped relieve the financial burden of extended medical care for their infants.

Dr. Estrella Jusi, Chief Medical Professional Staff II of DJFMH, reported that from July to September 2025, the hospital alone cleared over P104 million in medical bills through the ZBB policy. She emphasized that this is a major help not just for Fabella Hospital, but for countless Filipino families.

“Siyempre po, malaking pasasalamat ito ng hospital, hindi lang po sa Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, na mayroon tayong zero balance billing program dahil malaking tulong po ito sa ating mga pasyente, sa ating mga kababayan (Of course, the hospital is very grateful, not just Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, that we have the Zero Balance Billing program because it is a big help to our patients and to our fellow Filipinos),” Jusi said.

The Zero Balance Billing policy ensures that patients in government hospitals, especially those admitted to ward or basic accommodations, are not charged out-of-pocket expenses for services covered by PhilHealth and government health programs.

The initiative is part of the broader implementation of the Universal Health Care Law.

The President’s hospital visit is the latest in a series of health-focused initiatives under his administration, aiming to ensure that no Filipino is denied care because of poverty.

As the Universal Health Care Law continues to be rolled out nationwide, Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the country’s public hospitals and health workers, calling them the backbone of the nation’s healthcare system.

“We have to congratulate all our health workers because we know how hardworking and dedicated you are,” he added.