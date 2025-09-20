Marikina launches Go Negosyo Youthpreneurship Program for Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Marikina City Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro reaffirmed her commitment to programs that empower the youth, not only in academics but also in fields that allow them to grow, innovate, and lead.

"I'm so happy to be here with you at the Go Negosyo Youthpreneurship Program. Maraming salamat sa Go Negosyo for creating this space where young people can dream, learn, and pursue their passion," Teodoro said during the launch of the Youthpreneur Program at Parang High School.

The initiative seeks to harness the creativity and entrepreneurial skills of young people by teaching them how to transform innovative ideas and talents into opportunities, preparing them to become future business leaders and innovators.

"Alam naman natin na ang kabataan ngayon ang ating mga GenZ at Gen Alpha ay puno ng energy, ideas, at tapang. That’s why entrepreneurship is such a perfect path for you: it’s about solving problems, creating opportunities, and making life better for many," Teodoro added.

The mayor stressed that true progress must be inclusive and youth-led.

"So keep dreaming, keep building, and keep believing in yourselves," she said. "With Go Negosyo as our partner and with your passion leading the way, there is no doubt that the future of Marikina and the Philippines is in good hands."