Legendary status

FARMINGDALE, New York (AFP) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be like National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Michael Jordan and National Football League star Tom Brady for the United States in the Ryder Cup, United States captain Keegan Bradley predicted.

Bradley sees the 29-year-old as a dynamic leader for an American squad trying to recapture the trophy next week at Bethpage Black as well as the sort of athlete who wants the pressure of victory or defeat on his shoulders.

“That’s part of the Ryder Cup, when you’re the best player... you carry a big burden for your team,” Bradley said. “I think that happens with Michael Jordan, Tom Brady. You know, these guys are built for it.”

“In a sick way they look forward to it. They want that pressure. And not everyone wants that. People can say they do, but not everyone wants it. Scottie, I think he would hope that it comes down to him in singles. I bet he dreams about it. That kind of separates Scottie from the rest of the guys.”

Jordan won six NBA titles and Brady captured seven Super Bowl crowns while two-time Masters champion Scheffler had major wins at the British Open and PGA Championship among his six titles this year.

After capturing nine titles in 2024, including Paris Olympic gold and the Tour Championship, Scheffler joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as the only players in the past 65 years to win six or more titles in back-to-back seasons.

“The Ryder Cup is a great challenge because of the pressure you feel not only playing for yourself but playing for your country, playing for your partner,” Scheffler said. “It’s a really cool event and one of the greatest experiences in golf.”

Bradley sees Scheffler as crucial for his four Ryder Cup newcomers — Ben Griffin, fourth-ranked Russell Henley, Cameron Young and seventh-ranked US Open winner J.J. Spaun.

“The more I’m around Scottie, the more I’m impressed with who he is,” Bradley said.

“We all know what a generational talent player Scottie is, but when you see Scottie around our guys, around the rookies, the willingness of him to do literally whatever it takes for us to win the Ryder Cup — and when your best player is doing that, you know the rest of your team is going to fall in line of his lead.”

“He does a lot of things right. Shows up on the golf course, shows up in the team room, and obviously he’ll be a big part of our team at Bethpage.”

Even without 12th-ranked Bradley in the lineup, the Americans have 12 of the world’s 23 top-ranked players.