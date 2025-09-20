Lacson vows justice in corruption probe: ‘I understand our citizens’ frustration’

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Saturday expressed deep frustration and anger over the misuse of public funds, vowing to pursue justice against those responsible for corruption, including those behind the controversial flood control projects.

Speaking in a radio interview, Lacson, who also chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said he understands the public outrage, sharing the sentiment of millions of taxpayers who have seen their hard-earned money squandered through alleged fraudulent schemes.

“I understand our citizens’ frustration and anger, and I share it. I am also frustrated and angry because we pay our taxes and we see what some corrupt officials did to it,” Lacson said in Filipino.

The senator emphasized the need for a “logical conclusion” to the ongoing investigation.

He assured that the Senate, under the leadership of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, is fully committed to supporting the work of the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

“[The] Blue Ribbon Committee is fully committed to support and complement the mandate of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to bring to justice all those who must be made to pay for their sins against the Filipino people,” he said.

Lacson also criticized what he described as the tendency to scapegoat low-level officials.

“We are aware that our citizens will not settle for district engineers like the Brice Hernandezes and Henry Alcantaras of this world,” he added.

Instead, he said the investigation will aim higher, focusing on the “big fish” who orchestrated or enabled the corruption.

“I cannot follow any direction other than where the evidence leads me,” he declared. “It is my job to follow the evidence, and I will do that.”

Lacson’s remarks come amid rising public anger, with several groups set to stage protest actions on Sunday to denounce corruption linked to infrastructure funds, especially those intended for flood control projects.

While supporting the right to protest, Lacson urged demonstrators to remain peaceful.

“Huwag lang mag-escalate na maging magulo (Just don’t escalate it to violence),” he said. “I just hope the actions will not become violent.”

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is currently probing allegations of corruption in multiple infrastructure projects. The Independent Commission for Infrastructure, recently established to conduct parallel inquiries, has vowed to fast-track findings that can lead to prosecution.