Anne Curtis: Using her platform to champion honest taxpaying

Actress, host, and philanthropist Anne Curtis has once again shown that her influence goes beyond showbiz glitz. On her official Facebook page, the multi-hyphenate star shared that she has finally received an award honoring her commitment to being a responsible taxpayer — a recognition she was unable to personally accept earlier this year due to her hectic schedule.

A star with a purpose

“Thank you po for recognizing my sincere effort to make sure I pay my taxes correctly and on time,” Anne wrote.

But instead of stopping at gratitude, she used the moment to highlight a broader issue that resonates with millions of Filipinos: transparency and accountability in the use of public funds. “Bilang mga taxpayers it allow us to ask an important question: Saan ba talaga napupunta ung taxes natin lahat? We all work hard. Some spend late nights away from their families, endure long commutes, and sadly, many still suffer the consequences of flooding and other hardships.”

Her message quickly struck a chord with netizens, who echoed her call for a government that allocates resources toward genuine progress. Anne emphasized that she firmly believes in paying taxes when these are used effectively — especially for initiatives that uplift the marginalized.

“I DO BELIEVE in paying taxes — when they’re used for the growth of our nation, the betterment of our communities, and most importantly, in support of our fellow Filipinos who need the extra hand. Specially, for the youth and children who don’t have access to proper nutrition and education.”

Her words reflect her long-standing advocacy for children’s welfare, which she has championed for years through her role as a UNICEF Philippines goodwill ambassador. She also addressed corruption directly:

“It’s time we use our voices to end corruption in our country para sa mga anak natin at para sa future generation of Filipinos,” she declared, urging citizens to hold leaders accountable and demand systemic change.

More than being an award-winning actress and television host, Anne Curtis continues to use her platform responsibly — from championing children’s rights to speaking up on national issues — redefining what it means to be a celebrity in the Philippines today: one who entertains, inspires, and empowers. “Para sayo, Mahal namin Pilipinas,” she ended — a reminder that true patriotism goes hand in hand with action and accountability.