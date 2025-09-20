A sacred journey begins: Our Lady of Peñafrancia sets forth

The revered image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia has once again departed from the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral, marking the start of Her annual journey with thousands of faithful devotees.

As “Inâ” is carried through the streets of Naga, the air fills with prayers, hymns, and heartfelt devotion from the Bicolanos and pilgrims who walk alongside Her. The centuries-old tradition continues to serve as a profound reminder: every step with Inâ draws the faithful closer to Her Son, Jesus Christ.

Captured in the lenses of Gabriel Relayo and Jerwin Dumalasa, the images of this solemn yet joyful procession reflect the enduring faith and unity of the community. For the devotees of Peñafrancia, the voyage is more than a ritual — it is a moving testament to love, faith, and the deep spiritual bond between Mother and child.