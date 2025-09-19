RUNRIO closes season with half marathon races

Looking to finish the year strong, premier race organizer RUNRIO has launched the highly anticipated PUMA Philippine Half Series 2025, a six-part half-marathon series laid across the country.

Starting in Manila on 5 October, the series takes runners on an exhilarating journey to key cities across the Philippines with stops in Davao on 19 October, Cebu on 26 October, Cagayan de Oro on 23 November, and Iloilo on 30 November before culminating in a grand finale in Clark on 14 December.

With each city offering its own unique routes and vibrant running culture, participants can look forward to a true nationwide running experience that brings together athletes, enthusiasts, and communities.

“This is more than just a race — it’s a movement that celebrates the strength, resilience, and passion of Filipino runners,” RUNRIO general manager Andrew Neri said.

“The PUMA Philippine Half Series is our way of empowering people to push beyond limits and end the year on a strong, victorious note.”

Finishers who can accomplish all six races will take home the All-City Legacy Medal, a lasting memento for their efforts in pushing themselves to greater heights.

Global sports brand PUMA serves as the title sponsor in this series, supported by the Department of Tourism as it caps off an incredible year of sports and fitness.