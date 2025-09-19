Right-of-way law to accelerate ‘transparent’ infra projects delivery

Following the signing into law of Republic Act 12289 or the Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way (ARROW) Act, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA), Secretary Fred Go stressed that the measure would fast-track significant infrastructure projects of the Marcos Jr. administration.

“This landmark measure streamlines the land acquisition process, paving the way for quicker construction of roads, bridges, energy and water systems, schools, and other critical infrastructure nationwide,” said SAPIEA Go.

Top priority

The ARROW Act is a top priority of the current administration and was fast-tracked under the President’s directive to address long-standing right-of-way bottlenecks that have delayed vital infrastructure projects and discouraged private investments.

“With the new law in place, the government aims to ensure that public service infrastructure is delivered more efficiently, equitably, and at the scale and speed needed by the people,” according to Go.

Under the new law, right-of-way acquisition applies not only to national government projects but also to those of government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and private entities providing public services such as electricity, water, telecommunications, airports, seaports and irrigation.

Signed on 12 September, the ARROW Act applies to infrastructure projects initiated by the national government, its public service facilities, and authorized private entities that are granted the power of eminent domain.

Law’s significance

Further, SAPIEA Go underscored the significance of the law: “The ARROW Act will speed up the delivery of projects, while ensuring fair compensation and transparency. This is a win for both the economy and the Filipino people. It will enable better access to essential services, boost investor confidence, and more importantly, fast-track projects that will deliver safer roads, shorter commutes, reliable electricity, clean water, and increased opportunities.”

“The issues surrounding right-of-way are usually the reason for the delay of infrastructure projects nationwide,” the cabinet official added.

Infrastructure projects are often held back by disputes over property valuation, overlapping claims, and fragmented legal processes.

With the ARROW Act in place, it addresses these challenges by institutionalizing a streamlined framework for land acquisition.

Key sectors covered

It covers key sectors, including power transmission and distribution, water supply and wastewater systems, petroleum pipelines, airports and seaports, telecommunications and broadband networks, and irrigation projects and other public utility services.