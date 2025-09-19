Much-welcome candidate for Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman remains one of our country’s most crucial institutions — a sentinel of accountability tasked with investigating and prosecuting corruption and misconduct in government.

As an independent constitutional body, it must inspire public trust, act without fear or favor, and uphold the principle that no official, no matter how powerful, is above the law. To do this, the Ombudsman must embody three indispensable qualities: integrity, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to good governance.

In this light, the current Justice Secretary, Jesus Crispin Remulla, stands out as a much-welcome candidate for the position of Ombudsman. His career in public service has been defined by the belief that justice and governance are inseparable, and that accountability is best demonstrated through decisive, fearless action.

In his position now, Remulla has overseen landmark cases that tested both the reach and resolve of Philippine law. High-profile suspects were pursued and held to account — from the extradition efforts and eventual capture of a suspended lawmaker, implicated in an assassination case, to the dramatic arrest of a powerful religious leader, wanted for various serious charges.

These are not ordinary cases; they demanded both political courage and fearless independence, qualities indispensable for any credible future Ombudsman.

Beyond worthy headline-making prosecutions, Remulla spearheaded structural reforms within the Department of Justice (DoJ). He launched the Prosecution Integrity Board to restore credibility to the justice system, ordered reviews of prison records to address overcrowding and abuse, and pushed for digitalization to curb inefficiency and red tape.

His leadership also saw to the strengthening of the DoJ Action Center (DoJAC) and expanded the Katarungan Caravan, which brought free legal aid and government services directly to communities that had long been left behind. These programs reflect not just vision, but a deeply practical understanding of how justice must be felt at the grassroots.

On the international front, Remulla has balanced firmness with diplomacy. He engaged human rights concerns with candor, defended the country’s sovereignty in justice-related affairs, and articulated a philosophy that laws must reflect the cultural and moral compass of Filipino society, and its aspirations.

This combination of principle and pragmatism speaks of a leader who can handle both the domestic and global pressures inherent in the Ombudsman’s role.

Integrity, leadership, and commitment to good governance — these are not abstract ideals in Remulla’s record but tested qualities proven in service. His track record of confronting corruption, pushing institutional reforms, and improving access to justice positions him as a much-welcome contender for the office of Ombudsman.

In a time when Filipinos demand accountability with greater urgency than ever, Remulla offers not only the experience but also the credibility to make the Ombudsman’s office a true pillar of our people’s trust.