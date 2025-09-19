House revokes Co’s travel permit

The House of Representatives has revoked the travel clearance of Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, giving him 10 days to return to the Philippines in light of the ongoing investigation into the alleged corruption in flood control projects.

The revocation was ordered by newly elected Speaker Faustino Dy III on Thursday, effective immediately, warning that Co’s failure to comply may result in disciplinary and legal actions.

“This revocation is issued in the paramount interest of the public and due to the existence of pressing national matters requiring your physical presence,” the letter to Co read, adding that his strict compliance was necessary to address the issue with urgency.

Co left the country for the United States to seek “medical treatment,” just as questions about his role in spurious multibillion-peso flood control projects began to mount.

Deputy Speaker Janette Garin said that Co really intended to fly back to the country but he feared for his safety due to alleged threats.

“Once this has been ironed out and he returns, he will respond to the allegations and he will fully disclose his knowledge of how this happened,” Garin said in an interview.

“If there is accountability, we’ll leave it to the ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure) and the proper authorities to look into this,” she added.

The embattled lawmaker has been at the center of intense scrutiny in connection with the flood control scandal after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Sunwest Inc., formerly Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation, among the top 15 contractors that cornered P100 billion worth of government contracts nationwide from June 2022 to May this year.

The figure represents 20 percent of the P545.64 billion allotted to flood control projects since Marcos assumed office.

The Albay-based Sunwest was established in 1997 and co-founded by Co.

The Bicolano lawmaker claimed he had divested from the construction firm when he entered Congress in 2019, but official documents stated otherwise.

A review of the list of flood control projects on the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website showed that Sunwest had 76 projects from 7 July 2022 to 1 May 2025, amounting to billions of pesos.

Co is also among 19 House lawmakers, including former speaker Martin Romualdez, who are accused of receiving 10 to 25-percent kickbacks from big-time contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya in exchange for government contracts.

Curlee later clarified that he had no direct dealings with Romualdez or Co, saying that persons asking for commissions may have used their names for leverage.

No sincerity

Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, questioned the sincerity of the Marcos administration in investigating the alleged anomalies in the flood control projects after some lawmakers have not been charged despite being linked to the controversy.

Duterte claimed the investigations into the anomalous flood control projects and the recent leadership shakeup in both the House and the Senate were just preparations for the 2028 presidential elections.

“Nothing, because they have no sincerity. They’re only pretending to show the people that they’re doing something. But the truth is, they’re just preparing for the division of the 2026 budget and for whatever they plan to do in 2028,” Duterte said in an interview in Tacurong City.

“One example I can give you to show that they really have no sincerity in the flood control investigation: people were already pointed out, names were already mentioned — it wasn’t just me who said it, but also Zaldy Co and Martin Romualdez,” she said.

“Zaldy Co, they allowed him to leave the country. Martin Romualdez, they let him resign. Since he already resigned, the matter is considered closed,” the Vice President added.

Duterte also alleged that the Office of the President was involved in the kidnapping of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

Hernandez surrenders luxury vehicle

In another development, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez has surrendered one of his luxury vehicles to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) as a sign of “good faith” in the commission’s probe into the anomalous flood control projects.