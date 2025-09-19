Go questions ‘secrecy’ of unprogrammed funds

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has questioned the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) process for allocating billions in unprogrammed funds for infrastructure projects, including flood control, during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

Go argued that the practice of using unprogrammed appropriations for such projects bypasses legislative scrutiny and undermines the system of checks and balances.

“These budgetary items may have been unilaterally decided by the Executive without proper scrutiny by the Legislature,” Go said.

He noted that the General Appropriations Acts (GAA) of the last three years have included massive, unitemized lump sums for infrastructure.

The senator pointed to a P145 billion provision in one GAA for “priority infrastructure programs for roads, bridges, multipurpose building facilities, flood control, and water systems,” and similar amounts of P159 billion in 2024 and P96 billion in 2025.

When Go asked DBM officials who determines which projects are funded, they explained that unprogrammed funds are released based on revenue performance.

The money is allocated first to personal benefits, followed by social services, and then infrastructure.

The DBM officials said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) identifies the specific projects, and that the list is not included in the GAA. They said the details are only made public after a special budget request is submitted and a release order is issued.

“So the public can’t see this?” Go asked.

DBM officials confirmed that the list is only available after a Special Allotment Release Order is issued.

Following the exchange, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, said the practice could be compared to “pork barrel” funds, which the Supreme Court previously ruled unconstitutional due to their discretionary nature and lack of transparency.

Meantime, as medical expenses in the Philippines are projected to increase by 18.3 percent by the end of 2025, Go urged policymakers to prioritize health care funding over infrastructure projects.

He said the anticipated increase, which is the highest in Asia, highlights the need to invest in public health services, particularly for low-income households.

“We should allocate more funds for the health of every Filipino,” Go said. “When one family member is sick, the whole family suffers.”

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, per capita health care spending reached P12,751 in 2024, an 18 percent increase from the previous year. Go warned that this trend threatens to widen the gap between those who can and cannot afford quality care.

The senator reiterated his call for a balanced budget that supports the health sector. He emphasized the need to continue funding Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers, as well as other Department of Health programs.

Go also commended the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for implementing reforms he had advocated for, including lifting the 45-day annual limit on hospitalizations and expanding coverage to include dental services, mental health care, and specific illnesses.

He said he will continue to push for the suspension of a recent premium hike and the full enforcement of a “no co-payment” policy in government hospitals.