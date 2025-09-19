SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Pieces of evidence are displayed after two Korean nationals and one Filipino driver were arrested during a high-stakes entrapment at ON Café and Restaurant, Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat City on September 17, 2025.
NATION

2 Koreans, Filipino driver arrested in Pampanga

Published on

Two Korean nationals and one Filipino driver were arrested after the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) conducted a high-stakes entrapment at ON Café and Restaurant, Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat City on Wednesday.

In a report by the Pampanga PPO on September 19, Police Col. Eugene Marcelo said that the  suspects were part of a drug-extortion ring that was backed by a foreign syndicate operating in the country.

The operation stemmed after a Korean national reported being extorted and threatened for P4.4 million ransom. Marcelo said that the Mabalacat City Police Station’s Intelligence/ SDEU operatives launched the entrapment operation.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Korean nationals aged 32 and 37, posing as investor and as businessman, and a 37-year-old Filipino driver and local contact.

Seized from the suspects were 50 grams of suspected shabu that has a standard drug price of P340,000; 53 grams of cocaine worth P265,000; 50 pieces of Ecstasy tablets worth P85,000; and three Marijuana vape cartridges worth P13,500.

The police also confiscated P9,000,000 boodle money (entrapment ransom); a Glock .40 pistol (Gen 4) with 3 magazines and 33 rounds ammunition; high-end smartphones; and multiple fake IDs.

The arrested suspects and seized evidence are now secured at Mabalacat CPS for airtight documentation and prosecution.

