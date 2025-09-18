Transport strike impact minimal, says LTFRB

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported Thursday that the first day of a three-day nationwide transport strike had only a minimal impact on commuters.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said a coordinated effort with transport cooperatives, law enforcement and local government units prevented widespread disruption.

“Our duty is to the riding public. Strikes must never paralyze the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” Guadiz said.

The LTFRB, with support from various government agencies, deployed augmentation vehicles and set up swift response teams to prevent commuters from being stranded.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Police District acting director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said the QCPD has deployed more than 1,000 personnel to secure key areas and ensure public mobility during the strike.

The deployment includes mobile patrol units, motorcycle units, and foot patrols at transport terminals and rally sites.

The QCPD also launched a “Libreng Sakay” using police vehicles to assist stranded commuters.

Silvio assured the public that the police will exercise maximum tolerance while upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

“The QCPD is fully committed to ensuring that the lives of QCitizens remain unhampered despite the transport strike,” Silvio said.