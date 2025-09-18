Tarlac fisherfolk trained on value-added fish products

Tarlac fisherfolk underwent training on value-added fish products at the San Isidro Barangay Hall in Camiling, Tarlac, on 16 September 2025.

The training, part of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 3 (BFAR 3) and the Office for Agricultural Services’ program, aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of fisherfolk in the town.

Members of the Rural Improvement Club (RIC) joined the activity, which was held in line with the 62nd Fish Conservation Week.

The program featured lectures on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure safe, organized, and quality food processing, followed by hands-on sessions where participants made fish nuggets and fish patties. These value-added products are seen as potential sources of additional income for fishermen’s wives while boosting the local fishing industry.

BFAR said the initiative highlights its focus on food security, livelihood development, and support for entrepreneurship in the provinces.