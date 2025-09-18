Nine nabbed, P104K shabu seized in Bulacan drug stings

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Nine suspected drug peddlers were arrested and more than ₱104,000 worth of shabu confiscated in a series of anti-narcotics operations across Bulacan on September 17–18, 2025, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The biggest bust came from a pre-dawn sting in Meycauayan City, where operatives from the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (PPO) and local units apprehended one suspect with six grams of shabu valued at ₱40,800 along with marked cash. Hours later, eight others were nabbed in San Miguel, Bulakan, and Bocaue towns, yielding 9.4 grams of shabu worth ₱63,920.

Bulacan PPO Director Col. Angel Garcillano credited the operations to “intensified intelligence-sharing and inter-unit coordination,” stressing that the crackdown focused on street-level suppliers in high-priority barangays.

“This disrupts distribution chains and protects communities,” he said.

Authorities recovered 22 sachets of suspected shabu and buy-bust money, which were submitted to the provincial forensic unit. Cases under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (RA 9165) will be filed against the suspects, now detained pending court proceedings.

The crackdown forms part of the Philippine National Police’s nationwide anti-drug campaign, with Bulacan alone recording more than 30 arrests and ₱500,000 worth of seized narcotics this month.

Regional Director Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones said the series of operations targeted mid-level distributors to “disrupt supply chains feeding local addicts.”