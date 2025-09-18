Nine fisherman rescued after boat capsizes in Aurora

Nine fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized off the waters of Dilasag, Aurora on September 18, 2025.

According to a report, the nine fishermen were aboard their motorised fishing boat when Tropical Depression Mirasol created strong waves that capsized their vessel.

Fishermen Alexander Trinidad, Joey Abobo, Joshua Lumibao, Wilfredo Suarez, Mark Jordad, Datio Gimao, V-jay Abobo, Jhon Israel Delos Santos, and Beejay Torres were brought to the Rural Health Unit of Dilasag for immediate medical examination.

The Dilasag Municipal Police Station (MPS), Philippine Coast Guard, barangay officials, and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs) of Brgy. Diniog collaborated to rescue the said fishermen.

Glendony Avila, another fisherman from their crew, was separated from the group. He was luckily rescued in Dinalungan, Aurora.