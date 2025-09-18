NBI dismantles illegal Davao Oro mining sites

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) conducted a simultaneous operation against illegal mining activities in Barangay Bahi on Thursday, in a joint effort with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Acting on reports of illegal mining in the area, a team from the NBI-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-SEMRO) investigated two sites in Purok Lanipga and Purok Mandaupan.

The team discovered and dismantled two abandoned mining operations equipped with bunkers and tunnels, indicating recent activity.

The operation resulted in the seizure of various mining equipment and numerous sacks of copper and other mineral ores.

NBI director Jaime Santiago praised the NBI-SEMRO agents for their efforts and acknowledged the crucial collaboration with the MGB, which he said was essential for the seizure.

He also expressed gratitude for the support from the PNP and AFP during the operation.