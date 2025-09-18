DPWH receives over 100 ghost reports projects in two weeks

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said the agency has received over 100 reports of ghost projects within his first two weeks at the office.

"There are many more projects here that do not just have bad performance, but no performance at all. In fact, there are many ghost projects on record," Dizon said during a Senate Committee Blue Ribbon hearing on Thursday, 18 Sept.

"Right now, po, we have received more than a hundred reports already in only two weeks of ghost or very substandard projects," he added.

Dizon said they are now in close coordination with the Independent Commission (ICI) for Infrastructure to help them investigate the construction companies allegedly involved in the questionable flood control projects.

"For every report of a project that we receive, we open a case file. We inspect it, either personally or with other members of our team," he continued.

"Now, we go with the members of the ICI, especially the special advisor of the ICI, Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong," he added.

Dizon explained that for each report, they build a case, inspect the records to see if they can find any anomaly, whether it is a ghost project or a substandard one.

"There are contractors who have been paid even though the project is not yet finished or nonexistent. Immediately, we start building a case to file. We inform the ICI and forward it to them," he added.

Dizon took his oath as chief of the DPWH on 1 Sept., following the resignation of Manuel Bonoan amid the flood control projects controversy.

Meanwhile, the ICI is composed of Chairperson Justice Andres Reyes Jr., and members Rogelio "Babes" Singson (former DPWH chief) and Rossana Fajardo (public accountant).