Caloocan cops in ‘lepto’ boy case slapped with admin raps

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has filed administrative charges against seven police officers in Caloocan City in connection with the death of a young altar boy who contracted leptospirosis after searching for his detained father.

Napolcom vice chairperson Ralph Calinisan announced on Thursday that the officers face charges of grave misconduct, grave dishonesty, incompetence, oppression and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The case involves Dion Angelo “Gelo” dela Rosa, who died after wading through flooded streets for three days in July to find his father, Jayson.

Jayson did not return home on 22 July, and his family sought assistance from Caloocan police on 24 July but were told there was no record of his arrest.

Police later said Jayson was arrested on 25 July, the same day his son found him in detention.

Gelo Dela Rosa developed a fever and body aches on 27 July and later died from cardiac arrest caused by leptospirosis. His father was released from detention on 2 August.

On 18 August, Jayson dela Rosa, accompanied by Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David of Caloocan, filed an administrative complaint with Napolcom against the police officers.

“Several hearings will be held, then the case will be brought to the en banc where the accused police officers will be sentenced with exoneration or other penalties,” Calinisan said.