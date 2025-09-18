Berberabe feat powers Patriots

Stefanie Berberabe came up with another record-setting performance as Tagaytay-Tol ended a two-game skid by staving off RK Hoops-Quezon City, 72-58, in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League regular season presented by Akari late Wednesday at the Montano Hall in Quezon City.

Berberabe flirted with another quadruple-double, finishing with a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds, and a record 14 steals to go along with eight assists to lead the Patriots to a 3-6 record and move closer to the fourth spot.

“I love playing with this team,” said Berberabe after recording the league’s first triple-double.

“Every time I get to step on the court, I just don’t take it for granted. I always want to give my all and never give up.”

Tagaytay-Tol built a commanding 38-23 halftime lead, but RK Hoops-Quezon City did not back down right away, with Anna Escotido, Bernaly Aragon, and Maria Cayco engineering a 10-3 outburst to start the third set that trimmed the deficit down to just seven points, 33-40, in the 4:36 mark.

However, the Patriots quickly regained their composure, with Justine Domingo and Berberabe steadying the ship to build an 18-point, 58-40 lead, which they carried through to close out the game.

“In a way, we’re happy that we won. Of course, we’re not satisfied because our goal is to play much, much better in our upcoming games. After all, we’re now entering the most important phase of the tournament,” Tagaytay-Tol head coach Tito Reyes said.

Domingo tallied 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the Patriots, while Monique Del Carmen and Danica Pacia chipped in eight points apiece.

Team captain Luisa San Juan and Claudine Santos added seven points each in the win that kept their bid for a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals alive.

Tagaytay-Tol aims to carry its momentum into its matchup against San Juan-DN Steel in Pangasinan on 5 October, hoping to strengthen its chances of securing the fourth seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, RK Hoops-Quezon City absorbed its sixth consecutive loss to stay at the bottom with a 1-6 record.