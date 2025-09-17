UK defense minister reinforces Phl maritime ties

The Philippine Navy welcomed Lord Vernon Coaker, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Defense, during a visit to Navy Headquarters.

Coaker’s visit coincided with the port call of the Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond, which is currently docked in Manila.

The visits highlight the strengthening bilateral defense relations between the two countries.

Vice Adm. Jose Ma Ambrosio Ezpeleta, the Philippine Navy’s Flag Officer in Command, received Coaker and his delegation.

The two leaders discussed strengthening defense cooperation, joint maritime engagements, and shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

“We stand firmly with you with respect to freedom of navigation,” Coaker said, affirming the UK’s support for upholding international maritime law and ensuring peace and stability in the region.