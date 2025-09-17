SM's long-term vision for Philippine sports: A legacy of champions

At the heart of this effort is the SM Skating Academy, a premier program designed to nurture the ice skating skills of individuals of all ages and skill levels. From the "Learn to Skate" program to specialized training in Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, or Speed Skating, the Academy serves as a clear roadmap for aspiring athletes to become champions on the ice.

SM's commitment is already evident in the journeys of Filipino athletes who have made their mark internationally. Michael Martinez, the first Filipino and Southeast Asian figure skater to qualify for the Winter Olympics, now shares his expertise as a full-time coach at SM Skating. Rising talents like Skye Chua, who is set to compete in the 2025 Winter University Games, and Cathryn Limketkai, who placed in the Top 10 of the Women’s Singles Short Program at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, highlight the growing potential of local athletes.

The success of grassroots training is further exemplified by Hans Matthew Buemio, the first homegrown Filipino skater to qualify for and compete in the ISU Junior World Cup Series in short track speed skating. Beyond figure skating, the Philippine Women’s Ice Hockey Team also recently brought pride to the country by emerging as champions at the 2025 IIHF Women’s Asia Cup in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

Beyond the ice, SM is building vibrant sports ecosystems through SM Game Park and SM Bowling, hubs that nurture talent and community participation in Billiards, Bowling, Table Tennis, and Archery. This network is complemented by permanent Pickleball courts now open across various SM malls, giving more people more spaces to get moving, compete, and connect.

“Building our malls has always gone hand-in-hand with planning how our spaces can serve as platforms for growth—including sports," said Hans T. Sy. "By creating venues like SM Skating, we give young athletes the opportunity to train, build discipline, and prepare themselves for global representation. Here, kids, parents, first-timers, and pros alike can start, stay, and succeed in sport.”

The SM Skating Academy is currently accepting enrollees. For more information and registration, you can email smlearntoskate@gmail.com.