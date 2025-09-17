SM CDO Malls bring ‘Higalaay’ to life

SM CDO Malls captured the true spirit of Higalaay — friendship, unity and the irresistible flavors of Kagay-anon cuisine. More than a festival, it is a feast where tradition meets modern expression, bringing families and friends together over local culinary treasures. From the freshest catch to proudly homegrown creations, SM CDO Downtown is the ultimate dining destination that makes every Higalaay celebration even more unforgettable.
Bugsay Seafood Restaurant: Taste of the sea, made with passion
Built on a family’s passion and collection of heirloom seafood recipes, Bugsay Seafood Restaurant has grown from humble beginnings into one of Cagayan de Oro’s most loved dining spots. With its focus on fresh catch, authentic flavors and unique takes on Filipino seafood, Bugsay continues to charm locals and visitors alike. Its success has paved the way for expansion, including a home at the 3rd level of SM CDO Downtown, where diners can experience an unforgettable seafood feast. One of Bugsay’s signatures is its many versions of Kinilaw, whether made with fresh fish or the more adventurous sea urchin (tuyom), highlighting Mindanao’s rich culinary tradition. Other specialties include the Adobong Saang (spider shell in savory adobo sauce), Adobong Pusit with Ata (squid cooked with its ink for a deep umami flavor) and the Paksiw na Pompano, simmered in vinegar and spices until perfectly tender. For something hearty, the Bugsay Bilao offers a generous spread of shrimp, mussels, squid and scallops in a Cajun-style sauce, while Letty’s Crab, cooked in rich crab fat sauce, is a true indulgence best shared with family and friends.
Barkadahan Grill: Where every meal feels like a celebration
Enjoy hearty Barkadahan Feasts — perfect for sharing with friends and family — whether you crave classic Chicken BBQ or a bountiful seafood spread. At Barkadahan Grill, good food and good times always come together. Known for its lively atmosphere and generous servings, it has become a go-to spot for friends and families who love to bond over Filipino favorites and grilled specialties. Whether it is a casual get-together or a big celebration, Barkadahan Grill serves dishes that satisfy both the appetite and the heart.
Bigby’s Café: A taste of adventure
Bigby’s Café first opened its doors in Cagayan de Oro on 8 December 1998, introducing a unique dining concept that combines the sophistication of fine dining with the relaxed vibe of fast-casual restaurants. Its founders envisioned a place where guests could embark on a flavorful adventure around the world — an idea reflected in its diverse menu, warm interiors and excellent service. Through the years, Bigby’s has become a dining staple, cherished by families, friends and food lovers alike. A CDO original since 1998, Bigby’s takes diners on a global food adventure with favorites like the Belly Buster, Fisherman’s Sampler and indulgent Cheesecake Trio.
Boy Zugba: Proud Kagay-anon flavors with a twist
Boy Zugba has become a household name in Cagayan de Oro for its bold, playful and proudly local take on Filipino comfort food. Known as the “Kagay-anon Kusina,” the restaurant celebrates homegrown flavors while reimagining them with creative twists that make every dish exciting and uniquely Mindanaoan. A must-try is the Sinuglaw de Cagayan, a signature dish that perfectly balances smoky grilled pork belly with fresh tuna cured in tangy vinegar. What sets it apart is the use of tabon-tabon, a tropical fruit indigenous to Mindanao, which smoothens the fish’s flavor and adds a distinctive sour-sweet depth.
Raki Yata
Raki Yata brings the true taste of Japan closer to home with its flavorful dishes and carefully crafted ramen bowls. Known for its dedication to authenticity, Raki Yata takes pride in using premium ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques to create an unforgettable dining experience. Start your meal with crowd favorites like the Cheesy Gyoza — golden, crispy pork dumplings filled with savory goodness and melting cheese — or the Aburi Cheese Salmon, perfectly seared salmon with a rich cheese glaze, yuzu drizzle and bonito flakes for a smoky, tangy bite.
Backyard Burger: big flavors, no rules
When it comes to indulgent comfort food, Backyard Burger in SM CDO Downtown knows how to deliver. Famous for its loaded burgers and crowd-pleasing snacks, this local favorite is the go-to spot for barkadas and families who love to feast together. Backyard Burger brings bold, satisfying eats perfect for sharing or feasting solo. Enjoy juicy Texan and Double Original Burgers, Spicy Buffalo Wings, Crispy Chicken Fingers and fresh salads with a twist — like the poppers or burger salad. Try the smashed burger or jalapeño poppers tacos for a spicy surprise. Round it out with loaded Hickory Popper Fries and a variety of seasoned French fries.
Sip, savor, celebrate: Coffee Higala at SM CDO Downtown
This Higalaay season, SM CDO Downtown is brewing up a special treat for coffee lovers with Coffee Higala, a celebration of local flavors and community spirit. Featuring some of the city’s favorite cafés — Fukuru, Mei Mei, Kopikuys and Ummi’s Kitchen — the event invites visitors to indulge in rich, aromatic brews and delicious bites while enjoying the festive Higalaay vibe.
Oh Waffles and Crepes: Sweet happiness
Craving something sweet and satisfying? Oh Waffles, located at the North Wing of SM City CDO Uptown, is the perfect stop for a quick treat or a fun bonding snack with family and friends. Known for its freshly made waffles that are golden, fluffy, and delightfully crisp, Oh Waffles offers a variety of flavors and fillings to suit every craving — from classic chocolate and strawberry to creamy, indulgent combinations. More than just a snack, each waffle is crafted to bring comfort and joy, whether enjoyed on the go or shared with loved ones. With its playful menu and affordable prices, Oh Waffles has become a favorite among Kagay-anons looking for a sweet fix while shopping or hanging out at the mall.
J.CO Donuts: Chocolate overload
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! J.CO Donuts is bringing you an indulgent treat that’s sure to satisfy your sweetest cravings. This limited-time offer pairs an UNO-sized Choco Mylo Frappe with a Box of 3 chocolate-overloaded donuts, creating the perfect chocolate experience.
SM CDO Downtown’s Higala Land
This Higalaay Festival, SM CDO Downtown invites everyone to experience Higala Land — a glowing, dome-filled attraction that celebrates the heart and heritage of Kagay-anons. Step into a vibrant world that showcases iconic destinations and legendary stories of Cagayan de Oro, all brought to life in a unique, interactive space. Perfect for family and friends, Higala Land is a place to strike a pose, capture memories and embrace the festive spirit. More than just an installation, it’s a tribute to the culture, pride and unity of the city. Join us at SM CDO Downtown and make this Higalaay Festival truly unforgettable!