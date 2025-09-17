SM CDO Malls bring ‘Higalaay’ to life

SM CDO Malls captured the true spirit of Higalaay — friendship, unity and the irresistible flavors of Kagay-anon cuisine. More than a festival, it is a feast where tradition meets modern expression, bringing families and friends together over local culinary treasures. From the freshest catch to proudly homegrown creations, SM CDO Downtown is the ultimate dining destination that makes every Higalaay celebration even more unforgettable.

Bugsay Seafood Restaurant: Taste of the sea, made with passion

Built on a family’s passion and collection of heirloom seafood recipes, Bugsay Seafood Restaurant has grown from humble beginnings into one of Cagayan de Oro’s most loved dining spots. With its focus on fresh catch, authentic flavors and unique takes on Filipino seafood, Bugsay continues to charm locals and visitors alike. Its success has paved the way for expansion, including a home at the 3rd level of SM CDO Downtown, where diners can experience an unforgettable seafood feast. One of Bugsay’s signatures is its many versions of Kinilaw, whether made with fresh fish or the more adventurous sea urchin (tuyom), highlighting Mindanao’s rich culinary tradition. Other specialties include the Adobong Saang (spider shell in savory adobo sauce), Adobong Pusit with Ata (squid cooked with its ink for a deep umami flavor) and the Paksiw na Pompano, simmered in vinegar and spices until perfectly tender. For something hearty, the Bugsay Bilao offers a generous spread of shrimp, mussels, squid and scallops in a Cajun-style sauce, while Letty’s Crab, cooked in rich crab fat sauce, is a true indulgence best shared with family and friends.