PNP ramps up ops vs. private armed group ahead of BARMM polls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it has intensified security operations to safeguard voters and ensure the integrity of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections on 13 October.

The PNP echoed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s unwavering commitment to delivering a peaceful, orderly, and credible electoral process, despite ongoing legal challenges.

“Our mission is clear — to guarantee that the people of BARMM can freely exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation,” Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. told reporters.

“We will remain strictly neutral and professional in the face of any political tension, and we will enforce the law without favor,” Nartatez added.

From 14 August to 16 September, the PNP conducted a total of 14,828 checkpoints in collaboration with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), leading to 22 arrests and the confiscation of 32 firearms related to the ongoing election gun ban.

Targeted operations against private armed groups and monitoring of loose firearms continue to be prioritized to prevent violence and intimidation during the electoral period.

To strengthen real-time response and coordination, Regional Joint Security Control Centers have been activated. These centers unify efforts between the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Comelec, serving as command hubs for threat assessment, deployment of security forces, and rapid incident response.

“We are taking a proactive stance by engaging local government units, community leaders, and key stakeholders to prevent any potential flashpoints,” said PNP Spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño.

“The safety of voters and the credibility of the elections are our top priorities, and we will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the democratic process,” he added.

The PNP assured the public that visibility of law enforcement will be heightened, strict gun control enforced, and inter-agency security drills conducted as the region counts down to election day.