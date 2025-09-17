PNP intensifies fight vs private armed groups for BARMM polls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified security operations for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections, scheduled for 13 October.

The PNP said it is committed to ensuring a peaceful, orderly and credible election process, echoing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive.

“Our mission is clear — to guarantee that the people of BARMM can freely exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation,” said acting PNP chief Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

“We will remain strictly neutral and professional in the face of any political tension, and we will enforce the law without favor,” he added.

Since 14 August, the PNP has conducted 14,828 checkpoints in collaboration with the Commission on Elections, leading to 22 arrests and the seizure of 32 firearms related to the election gun ban.

Authorities are also prioritizing operations against private armed groups and monitoring loose firearms to prevent violence.

To improve coordination, the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines and Comelec have activated Regional Joint Security Control Centers. These centers will serve as command hubs for threat assessment, security force deployment and incident response.

“We are taking a proactive stance by engaging local government units, community leaders and key stakeholders to prevent any potential flashpoints,” said PNP spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño.

“The safety of voters and the credibility of the elections are our top priorities, and we will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the democratic process,” he added.

The PNP said it will increase police presence, enforce strict gun control, and conduct inter-agency security drills as the election approaches.