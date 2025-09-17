Marina, PCG align roles in ensuring safe maritime industry

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assured that their roles are aligned in ensuring sound maritime enterprise in the country.

During the recently concluded 5th Marina–Philippine Coast Guard Forum on 15 September 2025, the two agencies identified implementation issues, policy gaps, addressed challenges, and aligned priorities toward uniform and consistent implementation and enforcement of shipping safety rules and regulations.

“This forum underscores our shared mission with the PCG to safeguard our seas, maintain industry integrity, and support our maritime professionals,” Engr. Emmanuel Carpio, Marina OIC-Deputy Administrator for Operations, said during the quarterly forum highlighting the importance of a stronger and closer partnership between the two agencies.

“By harmonizing our efforts, we can more effectively steer the Philippine maritime sector toward safety and environmental protection,” Carpio said.

Marina officials from regional offices and service units engaged with PCG district commanders under the leadership of Vice Admiral Edgar Ybañez, PCG deputy commandant for operations.

Discussions centered on joint initiatives, policy updates, and strategies to strengthen interagency coordination.

The forum also tackled the performance of Philippine-flagged vessels; the lifejacket requirements for Philippine-registered vessels; the revised rules and regulations on minimum safe manning for domestic ships; the implementation of low-sulfur fuel oil; and the streamlining of requirements and processes for the documentation of wooden-hulled recreational boats.