Marcos orders expanded primary healthcare coverage for workers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered an expansion of the country's primary healthcare coverage for Filipino workers, as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) formally launched the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) in Laguna and Ilocos.

“Primary healthcare at gamot, abot-kamay ng mga manggagawang Pilipino. Ito ang direktiba ng Pangulo (Primary healthcare and medicines, within reach of Filipino workers. This is the directive of the President),” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a press briefing in Malacañang on Wednesday.

YAKAP was officially launched on September 16 at Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing, Inc. in Calamba City, Laguna, where workers were given access to essential health services.

A simultaneous rollout was also held in the Ilocos region, with over 1,300 workers registering and receiving medical check-ups.

The YAKAP initiative, spearheaded by PhilHealth, offers free primary healthcare services to members, including consultations, laboratory tests, and cancer screenings.

It also covers essential medicines that are part of a broader push for preventive care and early detection of diseases, aiming to reduce healthcare costs for workers.

“Hindi na hadlang ang busy schedule sa pag-aalaga ng kalusugan. Inilapit na ng PhilHealth sa mga opisina, eskuwela at komunidad ang health services para sa mga mamamayan (A busy schedule is no longer a barrier to taking care of one’s health. PhilHealth has brought health services closer to offices, schools, and communities for the people),” Castro said.

“Walang maiiwan, lahat maaalagaan, lahat ng Pilipino ay puwedeng maging miyembro ng YAKAP (No one will be left behind, everyone will be cared for, and all Filipinos can become members of YAKAP),” she added.

The program is open to all Filipinos, and registration is free. Citizens can sign up via the eGov PH Super App, the PhilHealth member portal, or by visiting local PhilHealth branches and YAKAP clinics.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the collaboration with PhilHealth is part of the government’s ongoing effort to strengthen the social protection system for workers, especially in regions where access to healthcare services is limited.

With YAKAP, Castro said the administration hopes to bridge healthcare gaps in workplaces and communities, ensuring that no worker is left behind in accessing quality health services.