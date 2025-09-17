Manila LGU responds to transport strike with libreng sakay
The Manila city government deployed two trucks near the Kartilya ng Katipunan on Monday to ferry commuters as transport groups Manibela and Piston launched a three-day strike against widespread corruption.
Despite the protest, many jeepneys remained in service and traffic flow appeared normal as of 10:50 a.m.John Carlo Magallon
