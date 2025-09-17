Legarda seeks stronger Phl-Singapore cooperation

Senator Loren Legarda has pushed for a deeper collaboration between the Philippines and Singapore in the areas of climate resilience, digital integration, and regional energy cooperation.

This came after the senator met with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on 11 September.

The meeting, held as part of Legarda’s Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, highlighted shared regional priorities and opportunities for partnership, especially as the Philippines prepares to assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2026.

Legarda, a veteran lawmaker and global climate advocate, stressed the Philippines’ high vulnerability to climate change and cited Singapore’s resilience strategy as a model for forward-looking governance.