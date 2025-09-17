Looks like the Korean trend is here to stay.
What seemed to have started with a strong fascination for K-pop culture (music, with emphasis on Korean pop superstars and boy bands; K-drama; and K-fashion) has become full-blown. It now includes Korean makeup and skincare products and, in the food scene, Korean staples such as kimchi, chapchae, tteokbokki, kimbap and ramen noodles are as common as fish balls, kwek-kwek, instant pancit canton and chicken nuggets. And because they are so common and popular, they lend their flavors to other food stuff.
Just last Monday, 15 September, Masa Madre Bakehouse launched a new line of Korean-inspired croissant treats. This Korean Series, which consists of three special items, is a collection inspired by Korea’s most comforting and iconic flavors that have been reimagined in Masa Madre’s signature flaky croissants. The three new creations included in this collection are Sundubu Jjigae Quiche, Tteokbokki Puff and Beef Bulgogi Pain Suisse.
In Sundubu Jjigae Quiche, the spicy, silky comfort of Korea’s beloved soft tofu stew is nestled in a buttery, flaky quiche shell. Each bite combines creamy egg custard with enoki mushrooms, kimchi and tofu, and feels like a warm hug in croissant form.
Tteokbokki Puff is the personal favorite of Masa Madre Bakehouse’s chef Kris Edison Tan. It’s Korea’s ultimate street food classic with a twist. Chewy rice cakes, fish tofu and a bold kick of gochujang and gochugaru, are all wrapped inside Masa Madre’s crisp croissant dough. It’s a combination of flavors and textures, of spicy, chewy and flaky all happening at the same time with every bite.
“This is my personal favorite since it has the perfect bite of chewiness from the Tteokbokki and the flakiness and buttery goodness of our croissant dough. It also captures the perfect hint of spice of the Tteokbokki that you get from the night markets or restaurants,” says Chef Kris.
Stuffed to the brim, Beef Bulgogi Pain Suisse is an awesome way to enjoy the savory-sweet marinated beef combined with earthy mushrooms. These are layered inside a delicate, flaky Pain Suisse dough, and is therefore a hearty and flavorful take on a Korean favorite.
All three variants are available for pre-order at Masa Madre’s café in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), located at Cocolight Building, 11th Avenue corner 39th Street, BGC, Taguig; and at the brand’s pick-up point at Blue Ridge B, Quezon City.
“We chose these three Korean flavors because they are well-known and are normally eaten as comfort food. We wanted our customers to experience eating them on the go, without having to sit down and use chopsticks or spoon,” says Chef Kris, who has scored another hit with his creative product ideas for Masa Madre.
Customers have been buying them in sets, to go with their usual purchases of Masa Madre’s signature croissants. Good stuff, really.