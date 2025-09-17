Looks like the Korean trend is here to stay.

What seemed to have started with a strong fascination for K-pop culture (music, with emphasis on Korean pop superstars and boy bands; K-drama; and K-fashion) has become full-blown. It now includes Korean makeup and skincare products and, in the food scene, Korean staples such as kimchi, chapchae, tteokbokki, kimbap and ramen noodles are as common as fish balls, kwek-kwek, instant pancit canton and chicken nuggets. And because they are so common and popular, they lend their flavors to other food stuff.

Just last Monday, 15 September, Masa Madre Bakehouse launched a new line of Korean-inspired croissant treats. This Korean Series, which consists of three special items, is a collection inspired by Korea’s most comforting and iconic flavors that have been reimagined in Masa Madre’s signature flaky croissants. The three new creations included in this collection are Sundubu Jjigae Quiche, Tteokbokki Puff and Beef Bulgogi Pain Suisse.