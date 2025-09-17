Katarungan Caravan funding boost sought

The House Appropriations Committee praised the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) “Katarungan Caravan” during a budget hearing, with Representative Brian Poe urging for more funding for the program.

Poe, of the FPJ Panday Bayanihan Partylist, cited DoJ data showing the caravan has served more than 13,000 Filipinos this year as of April.

“With a modest budget of 11 million pesos, they were able to help 13,000 people as of April,” he said. “I believe that the number may even reach double of last year by the end of this year.”

The “Katarungan Caravan” provides free legal aid, mediation, and other government services to underserved communities across the country.

Poe said the program “shows that the DoJ stands as an example. A great example for our public servants,” adding that he believes the program should be supported with an increased budget for the Office of the Secretary so it can continue.

Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, who heads the program, said the caravan is effective despite limited resources.

“Currently, we only have a budget allocated to us by the Office of the Secretary from the MOOE, which is now at P9 million,” she said. “And then the other budget is our capital outlay at P2 million.”

Gutierrez said the program relies heavily on partnerships with other agencies and volunteers. She noted that the Public Attorney’s Office, prosecutors, and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines have been providing assistance.

Meantime, Poe praised the cooperative spirit, saying it proves that interagency coordination can work without needing more funding.

“In fact, many of them are volunteering their services for free, and this is something that we should continue to promote,” he said.

Since its launch in 2024, the “Katarungan Caravan” has reached more than 35,000 Filipinos nationwide. Lawmakers are optimistic that with more funding, the program can expand its impact in the coming years.