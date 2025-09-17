Guarding the gateways

There has been a surge in recent weeks of protests and public demonstrations all around the metro. Hence, the Department of Transportation and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) launched “Libreng Sakay” to help commuters affected by the demonstrations with free rides to work and school on 17-18 September.

So if you’re commuting or do not want to take your car to avoid the road closures and rerouting, you might check out the buses with “Free Ride” signs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From the “Black Friday” campus protests demanding transparency and better public services to the upcoming Trillion Peso March driven by outrage over corruption in flood control projects, the streets have become arenas of tension.

The Armed Forces has raised its alert status, underscoring the gravity of the situation. In such a charged atmosphere, security is not only about dispersing rallies or patrolling highways, it extends to critical infrastructure, including the nation’s ports. Disruptions at seaports could paralyze trade, delay food supplies, and undermine passenger safety, with consequences rippling across the economy.

Remember, the lifeblood of the Philippine economy flows through its seaports. Yes, from the containers of food that fuel our market to the seacraft carrying millions of passengers, and, hello? Ports are the points of entry and exit, meaning they are the gateways of commerce and national security. This means that any disruption will definitely strike at the core of the nation’s security and economy.

Hence, the PPA recently launched its first-ever Seaport Special Response Course (SSRC) on 15 September, coming at a time of heightened urgency.

Of course, this is in partnership with the elite Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) and was designed originally to equip Port Police officers with advanced skills to respond to crises ranging from natural disasters and drugs and criminal activity to crowd unrest that could spill into the maritime gateways.

For decades, let’s admit it, port security was seen as routine inspections and patrol work. But in an era where political polarization, terrorism, piracy, and smuggling intersect, the Port Police must be prepared for high-risk, high-stakes scenarios.

For PPA general manager Jay Santiago, it is about time to level up the skills and training of the guardians of the ports. He reminded the first batch of trainees of their mission to live with accountability and service to the nation, emphasizing to them the values of “integrity, dedication and purpose.”

We give special thanks to P/Maj. Gen. Mark Pespes of the PNP-SAF, who graced the opening of the course and warned against the misuse of specialized skills for illegal ends.

So from what I’ve learned, the SSRC’s 30-day intensive program builds on earlier efforts like the Basic Port Police Training Course in La Union, but its focus on tactical response, crisis management, and disaster preparedness represents a qualitative leap forward.

With some 300 Port Police officers currently deployed nationwide (far fewer than the demands of an expanding port network), the investment in elite training is both necessary and strategic.

Yet training alone is not enough. Its reach must be expanded and more security forces must be deployed to the ports — along with modern equipment, sustained funding, and strong oversight.

Only then can the PPA and its partners ensure that our maritime gateways will remain safe from both external threats and the internal unrest now roiling our country. Until then, the success of these new officers will be measured not by the number of training hours, but by their ability to respond when duty calls.

So the next time you think about transportation, think about security and the people working to keep the transportation hubs safe and secure.

More than anything else, amid all the noise and clashes, we must remember that we are all passengers on the same vessel called the Philippines.

Our ports, our roads, our skies, they are not just pathways of commerce, but lifelines of connection, unity, and hope. So as we move deeper into the “ber” months, let us not only demand accountability from our leaders but also extend understanding, cooperation, and a shared sense of duty as citizens.

At the end of the day, this is not merely about protecting entry and exit points, it is about safeguarding our very own home.