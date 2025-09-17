Grab launches ‘Asenso’ program to fast-track MSME digitalization

Grab has launched Grab Asenso: A Digital Diskarte Program, a nationwide initiative aimed at fast-tracking the digital transformation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) outside Metro Manila.
The program combines a multi-city Learning Caravan with new mobile-first tools on the GrabMerchant app, giving entrepreneurs both the know-how and ready-to-use technology to grow their businesses online.
MSMEs make up 99.6 percent of businesses in the Philippines and 65 percent of jobs, yet many are still early in their digital journey. With more than 57 percent of retail payments already digital, Grab says now is the time to help small businesses catch up.
The first leg of the caravan was held in Angeles City and will expand soon to Cavite, Baguio, Bohol, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Cagayan de Oro. The initiative is backed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), local government units, and Grab merchant-partners.
“Progress happens when every entrepreneur, regardless of business size, can fully participate in the digital economy,” said CJ Lacsican, Grab Philippines VP for Cities. “Grab Asenso goes beyond seminars. We pair hands-on, mobile-based learning with tools like marketing, payments, logistics, and even an AI copilot so MSMEs can reach customers, run leaner operations, and scale faster.”
DICT Director Emmy Lou Versoza-Delfin called the program “a powerful display of digital bayanihan,” noting its alignment with the agency’s agenda to close the digital divide.
Unlike typical training or standalone tools, Grab Asenso bundles skills, infrastructure, and access to demand in one track. MSMEs can learn practical digital marketing, AI-powered business tasks, and financial planning — all designed to be applied directly from a smartphone.
Grab is also rolling out Tap & Scan To Pay, turning Android phones into checkout terminals that accept tap-to-pay cards and QR PH, with the pilot launch happening in Angeles City later this year.
Merchants will also gain access to the Grab Merchant AI Assistant (beta), which suggests actions like promos or stock reorders and provides simple customer insights.
“Grab Asenso solidifies our commitment with government and communities: that progress in the digital economy must be shared, inclusive, and within reach of every entrepreneur in every city,” Lacsican said.