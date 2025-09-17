Grab launches ‘Asenso’ program to fast-track MSME digitalization

Grab has launched Grab Asenso: A Digital Diskarte Program, a nationwide initiative aimed at fast-tracking the digital transformation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) outside Metro Manila.

The program combines a multi-city Learning Caravan with new mobile-first tools on the GrabMerchant app, giving entrepreneurs both the know-how and ready-to-use technology to grow their businesses online.

MSMEs make up 99.6 percent of businesses in the Philippines and 65 percent of jobs, yet many are still early in their digital journey. With more than 57 percent of retail payments already digital, Grab says now is the time to help small businesses catch up.

The first leg of the caravan was held in Angeles City and will expand soon to Cavite, Baguio, Bohol, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Cagayan de Oro. The initiative is backed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), local government units, and Grab merchant-partners.