Global Youth Summit 2025 unites over 40,000 Filipino youth in nationwide movement

From Luzon to Mindanao, students, youth groups, and advocates participated in thought-provoking discussions, keynote sessions, and collaborative activities. The summit tackled pressing themes of empowerment, sustainability, innovation, and leadership, reflecting the youth’s vital role in shaping the country’s future.

“The youth are not just leaders of tomorrow — they are a driving force for change today. The Global Youth Summit proves what is possible when we empower young people nationwide,” said Royston Cabunag, SM Cares Program Director for Children and Youth.

Leonard Faustino, Executive Director of Global Peace Foundation Philippines, added: “Collaboration across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao has created one of the largest youth platforms in the country. This summit is proof that when given space and support, our youth can lead transformative change.”

While the main event at the SM Mall of Asia Arena garnered thousands of participants and nationwide recognition, the true heart of GYS 2025 was its collective reach. Simultaneous summits were held across 17 different SM malls, making it one of the largest youth movements in the country.

Each of the 17 provincial summit locations was deliberately anchored on one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This ensured every global goal received equal importance and provided a holistic platform for showcasing innovative and actionable solutions from local communities. These provincial legs gave young people in each area the chance to contribute to projects directly aligned with the respective SDGs.

By empowering more than 40,000 Filipino youth across regions, SM Cares and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and meaningful youth participation on a national scale. The Global Youth Summit 2025 stands as a testament to the power of uniting voices that will shape the country’s future.