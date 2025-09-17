Fire breaks out at PCG training center in Bataan

A reported fire broke out from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Training Center at the NPC Compound, Barangay Bagumbayan, in the town of Bagac, Bataan, on the early morning hour of September 17, 2025.

According to initial reports by the fire investigator, PCG personnel ENS Prince Brandy Sibayan and ENS Leo Angelo II Canaleja noticed a fire from one of the buildings inside their training school.

The two immediately called the Bagac Fire Station.

According to Fire Officer 2 Chris Paguio, Incident Commander, the fire was declared under control at around 2:40am. He added that the fire lasted two hours and 10 minutes.

Authorities are still conducting an investigation on the incident.