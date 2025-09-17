DPWH cuts 2026 budget by P252B

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has slashed its proposed 2026 budget by nearly P252 billion, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to review the agency’s funding, particularly for flood control projects.

In a press briefing at Malacañang on Wednesday, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed the DPWH trimmed its original budget proposal of P881.3 billion by almost 30 percent, bringing it down to P625.8 billion.

“By order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to review the budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways, the agency has slashed its proposed budget by nearly 30 percent from the original proposal of P881.3 billion,” Castro said.

“The budget proposal is now down to P625.8 billion after removing all locally funded flood control projects worth P252 billion,” she added.

The amount removed represented all locally funded flood control projects identified as questionable or potentially anomalous. The move is part of the administration’s broader drive for transparency and the more efficient use of public funds.

Castro said the DPWH had requested that Congress reallocate the P252 billion to programs that would bring more direct benefits to the people.

The priority sectors identified for potential funding include agriculture, education, healthcare, housing, labor, social welfare, and information technology.

The Palace emphasized the administration is committed to holding accountable those responsible for the irregularities in flood control projects.

To that end, President Marcos signed Executive Order No. 94 on 11 September establishing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

The ICI is tasked with investigating anomalous DPWH projects — particularly flood control works carried out over the last 10 years — and to recommend charges against the officials and individuals found liable.