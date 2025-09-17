DoJ indicts Gawad Kalinga founder over sex trafficking raps

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has indicted Antonio Meloto, founder of the humanitarian group Gawad Kalinga, on two counts of sex trafficking after he was accused of sexual abuse by two former beneficiaries.

In a resolution released Wednesday, Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon approved the charges, stating that Meloto “held a position of authority over the complainants” and “abused them sexually to satisfy his lustful desire.”

The case stems from complaints filed nearly a year ago by two men, identified only as Paul and Matthew, who allege Meloto exploited them while they were scholars in the School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) program at the Gawad Kalinga Farm in Bulacan.

Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Laroza-Torrevillas, who handled the case, said Meloto “received, maintained, and harbored” the men by taking them under his care, providing shelter and basic needs, and then exploiting them.

The resolution states that the complainants, who came from impoverished families, were afraid to report the abuse immediately for fear of being expelled from Gawad Kalinga programs.

“Respondent wielded significant control over the scholars of SEED, many of whom were economically deprived, lacked family support, or had limited access to private education,” the resolution said. “There was psychological coercion exerted by respondent to control the complaining victims.”